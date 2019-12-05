Krewe Of Orpheus 2020: Bryan Cranston, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Lauren Alaina

NEW ORLEANS – On Thursday, the Krewe of Orpheus announced that Academy Award nominee, Emmy®, Golden Globe, SAG, Tony® and Olivier Award winner, Bryan Cranston, will reign as Monarch in the Krewe’s 2020 Lundi Gras evening parade themed The Beastly Kingdoms.

Cranston played Hal on Malcolm in the Middle, dentist Tim Whatley on Seinfeld, and is best known for his portrayal of Walter White on AMC’s Breaking Bad, Cranston tied the record for winning three consecutive lead actor Emmy® Awards.

Currently shooting legal drama, Your Honor, Cranston has enjoyed working in New Orleans, most notably in the 2016 film, TRUMBO. His recently released artisanal Mezcal, “Dos Hombres”, will be the featured cocktail at the Orpheus Captain’s Party and Orpheuscapade.

Charlie Day with real life leading lady, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-star, Mary Elizabeth Ellis will also be leading the procession of 30 floats, 1,200 krewe members and 32 marching units on Monday, February 24, 2020 along with country musician and Dancing with the Stars finalist Lauren Alaina.

Alaina will headline the Orpheuscapade as well. Additionally, a tribute to the Krewe’s 2020 Musical Legend, Art Neville, will be a highlight of the dynamic after-parade celebration which is open to the public.

In addition to Alaina and the tribute to Neville Orpheuscapade performers include American’s premiere party band Party Crashers, and the New Orleans based rock/pop cover band, Mixed Nuts featuring D.J. Jubliee, Choppa, and Cupid.