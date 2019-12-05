Help the NOPD identify and locate rape suspect

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying and locating a suspect in the investigation of an aggravated rape that occurred on November 26.

For reference purposes, a composite computer image is included of the suspect, based on information provided to detectives.

At about 5:15 P.M. the victim was reportedly at her residence in the 2300 block of Touro Street when an unknown male subject knocked on her front door and requested an individual named “Dolores.”

The victim responded that the requested person did not reside there. At that time, the unknown subject – reportedly armed with a steak knife with a dark brown wooden handle – allegedly forced himself inside the home and sexually assaulted the victim.

The unknown subject then reportedly stole the victim’s cash and property and fled the scene.

The victim’s car – a 1999 beige four-door Lincoln Town Car Signature Edition, bearing Louisiana license plate 174DTB – was also reported missing and is believed to have possibly been stolen by the unknown subject.

According to the NOPD, the suspect is described as an unknown black male, approximately 30-40 years of age, standing between 5’7” to 5’9” in height and weighing between 165-170 pounds. He is further described as having a medium build and dark complexion and a “Jeri Curl-type hair style” with a white streak down the center, possibly a birth mark, according to the NOPD.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue or black cotton jacket with a front zipper, front pockets and dark colored pants.