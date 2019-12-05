Help NOPD and FBI identify Capital One bank robber

NEW ORLEANS – The FBI New Orleans Field Office and the New Orleans Police Department are requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the subject who robbed the Capital One Bank at 313 Carondelet St.

On Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at approximately 3:15 p.m., a white male entered the Capital One Bank, approached the teller counter and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, the robber fled the bank on foot.

According to the FBI, the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’11” to 6’2” and approximately 180 to 200 pounds.

He is approximately 30 to 35 years old, with a medium build, short hair, and a beard.

The FBI says he was wearing a grey Nike running jacket with a black stripe across the chest, blue jeans, a baseball cap, and mirrored sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation New Orleans Field Office at 504-816-3000 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Crimestoppers GNO is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information which leads to the arrest and indictment of the subject responsible for this crime.