Exciting new attractions at this year’s NOLA ChristmasFest

NEW ORLEANS – With nearly 350,000 sq. ft. of holiday entertainment, NOLA ChristmasFest, presented by Coca-Cola, will add exciting new features to the family-favorite holiday event including a 50 ft. Ferris Wheel, two 15 ft. ice slides, nightly children’s book reading, ice-skating with Santa and the Tinsel Terrace Tavern Bar for adults.

Similar to years past, this year’s event is sure to dazzle locals and visitors alike with eyepopping attractions and activities for both kids and adults with carnival rides, ice skating, a Tiny Tot Zone for toddlers with three new bounce houses, inflatables, snowball fights, Santa and friends, Gingerbread Village, Christmas Tree display and more.

Don’t miss feature events like “Skating With Santa,” on the morning of Saturday, December 21st.

This truly unique experience is a chance for children to ice skate with Santa Claus before the doors open to the general public. Donuts, coffee, and hot cocoa will be served as you skate with Santa and his friends from the North Pole. (Separate ticket purchase required.)

Also, for adults only, the Tinsel Terrace Tavern is a magical escape from the holiday “hustle and bustle” where adults can enjoy a winter-themed beverage or two while overlooking the indoor ice rink.

NOLA ChristmasFest will open every day, rain or shine, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., December 20-31, including special hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Starting December 1, tickets may be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Convention Center box office.

In addition, bring an empty can or 20-oz bottle of any Coca-Cola product to the NOLA ChristmasFest ticket window and get $5 off one general admission ticket.

General Admission Tickets include access to all rides and activities within the festival. Tickets are $20 on weekdays, and $25 on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are good for a single admission on the specific day you choose between the dates of December 20-December 31. Individual ticket purchase is required on those ages 2 and up.

NOLA ChristmasFest New Attractions:

• two 15 ft. high ice slides

• 50 ft. Ferris Wheel

• three new bounce houses in the Tiny Tot Zone

• Skating with Santa

• Tinsel Terrace Tavern

Parking is available across from NOLA ChristmasFest’s Hall H entrance.