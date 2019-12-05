Ed-itorial Podcast: Heading into a very important weekend for Louisiana football

Posted 5:50 PM, December 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:51PM, December 5, 2019

In this episode, Ed can’t hide his excitement for what he believes is going to be the best football weekend of the year.

On Friday night, prep football Division I and II State Football Championships.

On Saturday, LSU takes on Georgia for the SEC Championship, in Atlanta.

And on Sunday, it’s the Saints vs. the 49’ers. Both teams currently have a 10-2 record.

