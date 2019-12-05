Ed-itorial Podcast: Heading into a very important weekend for Louisiana football

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed can’t hide his excitement for what he believes is going to be the best football weekend of the year.

On Friday night, prep football Division I and II State Football Championships.

On Saturday, LSU takes on Georgia for the SEC Championship, in Atlanta.

And on Sunday, it’s the Saints vs. the 49’ers. Both teams currently have a 10-2 record.

Send your questions and comments directly to Ed at ed@wgno.com.

Thanks for tuning in!