Driver survives after car crashes into big rig, gets roof sheared off

FRESNO (KOVR) — Officers say a driver is lucky to be alive after a horrific crash in Central California on a foggy Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near S. Golden State and S. Chestnut avenues, south of Fresno. It’s unclear exactly what led up to the crash, but a sedan and big rig were involved – and the car’s cabin looks to have been completely sheared off.

“Side note: The damage was caused solely by the collision, not the jaws of life,” California Highway Patrol’s Fresno division wrote on Facebook along with pictures of the crash’s aftermath.

Somehow, officers say the driver walked out with just non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say speed and fog were factors in the crash.

The incident is an example of how seatbelts work and save lives, officers say, as well as how drivers need to slow down during foggy conditions.