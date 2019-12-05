× Another beautiful day ahead

Temperatures are chilly again Thursday morning with some upper 30s across the Florida Parishes. However a big warm up is on the way through the afternoon. Look for temperatures of 70-72 this afternoon. It’s going to be a beautiful day.

There will be a bit more cloud cover today with some of the high level clouds moving in. Otherwise though very nice.

Warmer air moves in Friday ahead of a front with mid 70s. There will be some spotty showers on Friday but nothing heavy and overall rain amounts will be light.

Back into the upper 60s through the weekend for more nice weather.