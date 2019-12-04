× The Who returns to Cincinnati 40 years after 11 fans died in a pre-show stampede

The Who are returning to Cincinnati to play a live concert for the first time since the tragic pre-show stampede on December 3, 1979, that claimed the lives of 11 concertgoers.

The band announced their return on the 40th anniversary of the tragedy.

The Who will begin their Moving On tour in April 2020, with the Cincinnati concert taking place on April 23 at North Kentucky University’s BB&T Arena.

The original concert took place a few miles away at Riverfront Coliseum.

CNN affiliate WCPO aired a documentary on Tuesday night called “The Who: The Night That Changed Rock.” It featured interviews with lead singer Roger Daltry and guitarist Pete Townshend.

Representatives for The Who did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

A portion of the proceeds from the concert will be donated to The P.E.M. Memorial Scholarship Fund, according to WCPO. The fund was created to honor three Finneytown students who died in the stampede.

“It is right to recognize that the friends and families of those fans we lost that fateful night have not forgotten them,” Daltrey said in an interview with WCPO.

“For many years, we have been in contact and supported the Finneytown High School memorial foundation in memory of the three students they lost,” he said.

“After seeing the good work the scholarships provided by the foundation achieve, we have decided that a concert to raise funds for them will allow these to continue and create something positive in their memory way into the future.”