× Plans unveiled for the new Clearview City Center

METAIRIE, LA. – The owners of Clearview Shopping Center, Richards Clearview LLC, unveiled plans to redevelop the shopping center into a dynamic, mixed-use destination.

View all of the renderings here.

The plans include a total transformation of the existing Clearview Center site into what will be called Clearview City Center with the addition of a hotel, a 14,000 square-foot green space for outdoor events and concerts, more than 260 upscale apartments, open-air restaurants with rooftop access and upwards of 100,000 square feet of commercial office space for lease.

The new development will provide a full spectrum of retail, dining, hospitality and outdoor entertainment attractions to complement the site’s current tenants such as Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC Theaters.

“With Clearview City Center, we are redefining what it means to live, work and play in one central area that truly offers something for everyone,” Thomas Richards, Richards Clearview LLC managing partner, said. “This is what the next-generation consumer is looking for in a mixed-use development, and we’re bringing it here to the heart of Jefferson Parish.”

Clearview Shopping Center’s management team announced the planned redevelopment while commemorating the shopping center’s 50-year anniversary, with representatives showcasing their exciting new vision for the next 50 years as a one-of-a-kind, mixed-use concept for the region.

“As we celebrate the past 50 years, we also look ahead to the next 50, as we work to transform this site into a thriving destination that meets the evolving needs of residents in the greater New Orleans area,” Tara Ledoux, Clearview Shopping Center general manager, said. “Opportunities at the new Clearview City Center will be endless – with natural amenities, visual streetscapes, open spaces, festivals, food trucks, farmers markets, office towers, restaurants, nightlife and more all part of the vision for this site.”

An analysis conducted by Greater New Orleans, Inc. details the significant impact the planned redevelopment will have for the area, resulting in 1,608 total jobs and $123 million in economic impact during construction alone. Once all phases are complete and Clearview City Center opens, it will support 420 total jobs and deliver $26 million in annual economic impact, providing a long-term boost to the regional economy.

“In Clearview City Center, we are witnessing the next generation of retail and lifestyle destinations right here in Jefferson Parish,” Jerry Bologna, Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission president and CEO said. “This unique development will provide world-class amenities that our residents and visitors deserve and will signal the contribution of millions in economic impact to the community.”

Construction on the first phase of the Clearview City Center development is expected to begin in mid-2020. Multiple phases of construction will help minimize delays or inconveniences to existing retailers, with the center remaining fully operational throughout. SRSA Commercial Real Estate, one of the Gulf South’s leading commercial real estate brokerage firms, is securing new tenants for this and future phases of construction, which includes built-to-suit office space and other retail opportunities.

Clearview Shopping Center, locally owned and operated by the Richards family since 1968, sits at the intersection of one of the most highly traveled areas in the state, with more than 50,000 vehicles that travel along Veterans Boulevard and 180,000 vehicles along Interstate 10 each day.