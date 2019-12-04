Path to the Playoff: Which teams will win their conference championship and play in the semifinal?

COLUMBUS (NEXSTAR) — The top college football teams in the country are prepping for their conference championships, now that Rivalry Week has come and gone, and with it, the top teams remained fairly untouched, other than the Crimson Tide, as their playoff hopes were crushed alongside Jordan-Hare’s hedges.

Wednesday at 2 p.m. EST, watch Gridiron Nation: Path to the Playoff streaming live right here. NBC4’s Jerod Smalley speaks to experts live around the country on the top teams as they prepare to make their final bid for the College Football Playoff.

Big Ten Championship:

No. 1 Ohio State vs. no. 8 Wisconsin

No. 1 Ohio State remained undefeated, taming the Michigan Wolverines 56-27 in a stunning game, with running back J.K. Dobbins rushing for 103 yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone.

Jerod Smalley is joined by former Buckeye coach Bill Conley to talk the Big Ten Championship. OSU will battle it out in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in a rematch against Wisconsin. Earlier in the regular season, OSU steamrolled the Badgers 38-7 at home at Ohio Stadium on Oct. 26.

SEC Championship

No. 2 LSU vs No. 4 Georgia

No. 2 LSU will face the no. 4 Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC Championship on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

WGNO’s Sports Director Ed Daniels joins Jerod live from NOLA to talk the Tigers. The Tigers trashed Texas A&M 50-7 on Saturday at Tiger Stadium.

No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs rolled over Georgia Tech 50-7 on Saturday. WRBL’s Rex Castillo joins the show to talk about the Bulldogs chances of defeating LSU in the SEC Championship.

ACC Championship

No. 3 Clemson vs. no. 23 Virginia

WSPA’s Sports Director Pete Yanity joins the show live to talk about the other Tigers. Undefeated reigning National Champs, the Clemson Tigers squashed South Carolina 38-3. They’ll face no. 23 Virginia for the ACC title game.

PAC-12 Championship

No. 5 Utah vs. no. 13 Oregon

With the no. 5 slot taken over by Utah, and one of the top 4 primed to fall in the SEC Championship, ABC4’s Dana Greene joins us on Path to the Playoff to talk Utah’s playoff hopes as they prepare to take on no. 13 Oregon in the PAC -12 title game.

Big 12 Championship

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Baylor

No. 6 Oklahoma faces off against No. 7 Baylor in the fight for the Big 12 Championship. KFOR’s Brian Brinkley talks the Sooners, and for Baylor, KWKT’s Matt Roberts covers the Bears.

Sunday, Dec. 8 – College Football Playoff Selection Day

The match ups and bowl game selections will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 8 around The Gridiron Nation: Path to the Playoff will have a special livestream right after selections are made to break down the announcement and what it means for each team.