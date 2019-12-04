NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson responds to recent violent crime spike

“While New Orleans has seen a recent spike in the number of homicides and shootings over the past few days, I want to ensure our citizens and visitors that NOPD investigators are working diligently around the clock to identify those responsible for these heinous crimes, arrest those individuals and hold them accountable.

“We continue to keep the victims and their families in our thoughts and prayers. While some of these incidents have unfortunately resulted in loss of life, we continue to work toward bringing justice to all who have been affected by these tragic events.

“Despite these events, our city is still on track to break last year’s 40-plus-year low in the number of homicides reported and continue a four-year trend of significant reductions in violent crime.

“As I have said previously, we cannot and will not let the cowardly and senseless acts of a few deter us in our duty to protect and serve the public.

“We again ask that anyone with information on any of these incidents please contact the NOPD or call anonymously to Crimestoppers GNO to provide tips that can aid detectives in solving these cases.

“As 2019 nears its close, with the hard work and dedication of everyone at the NOPD, we are working to enter 2020 with a continued strong commitment to ensuring that New Orleans is a safe city to live, work and visit.”