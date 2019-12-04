× NOPD investigates St. Anthony Street homicide

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of St. Anthony Street. Investigators say that they got a call of shots fired around 2:30 a.m.

When the arrived at the scene, they discovered an adult male victim that had been shot.

He died at the scene.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify a suspect, as well as a motive.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.