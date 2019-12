× NOPD investigates murder on Almonaster Avenue

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a murder in the the 2800 block of Almonaster Avenue.

Officers got the call of a shooting around 11:30 Tuesday night.

When they arrived on the scene, they found the body of a man who had been shot several times.

Investigators currently have no suspects or motive for this shooting.

if you have any information that could help, please call crimestoppers at (504)822-1111.