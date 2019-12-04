Naughty or Nice? Wild Bill puts LBJ and Tamica on the spot! LIVE on TV!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The opportunity is here.

The chance to get your holiday list to Santa.

All you have to do is write your list and deliver it to Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans.

Your list goes into the mailbox which then goes to Santa Claus at the North Pole.

It's a holiday tradition.

Of course, Santa is watching all year long and asking the question Wild Bill asks LBJ and Tamica.

Who's Naughty?

Who's Nice.

It's all happening in the lobby at Windsor Court in New Orleans.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is on the scene as the switch is flipped to light up the season.

The tree is 19 and a half feet tall.

It has more than 22,000 lights.

And more than 5,000 ornaments.

The tree is not alone at the hotel's holiday party atmosphere.

More than 1,500 feet of garland rolls through the lobby.

And six-foot magnolia wreaths hang in the lobby windows.