Love it, Like it, Hate it- Cocktail Mixers, Pimms Cup Edition!

Posted 6:10 AM, December 4, 2019, by

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 27: A general view of Pimms beverages on day three of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 27, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)(Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The holidays are upon us, and with that comes celebration. What better way to celebrate in New Orleans than with a refreshing Pimm’s Cup? Here are some tips to help combat those sneaky sugary calories this holiday season.

As the story goes, the Pimm’s Cup started as a health drink in 1840s London, thanks to its key ingredient, Pimm’s No. 1, a gin-based digestif with a deep red color that is flavored with ‘herbal botanicals,’ spices, and caramelized orange.

Combined with ginger beer, ginger ale, or Sprite or 7Up, along with cucumber and a medley of fruit garnishes, the Pimm’s Cup is also a favorite at Wimbledon.

 

Traditional Pimm’s Cup

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 3-inch piece English cucumber, cut into 1/2-inch slices, plus 2 spears (for garnish)
  • 3/4 cup Pimm’s No. 1*
  • 3 tablespoons fresh Meyer lemon juice or regular lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Ice
  • 2 sprigs each fresh rosemary, thyme, and mint
  • 2 lemon slices
  • 2 fresh strawberries, halved
  • Ginger beer (or ginger ale), chilled
  • 2 rhubarb stalks (optional; for garnish)

Instructions:

Place 1/2-inch-thick cucumber slices in cocktail shaker. Using muddler or handle of wooden spoon, mash well.  Add Pimm’s, lemon juice, and sugar.

Fill 2 highball glasses with ice; set aside.  Add ice to Pimm’s mixture, cover, and shake vigorously.  Strain into glasses.  Push 1 rosemary sprig, 1 thyme sprig, 1 mint sprig, 1 lemon slice, and 2 strawberry halves down into each glass.  Fill glasses with ginger beer.  Garnish with cucumber spears and rhubarb stalks.

 

Shave 60 calories, 15 grams of carbs + 15 grams sugar with the following “Love It” add-ins + mixers:

 

LOVE IT!

Zevia Club Soda, Zevia Ginger Beer, or Club Soda – 0 calories, 0 sugar

Ginger Kombucha Fermented ginger drink with probiotics to enhance gut health

Swerve Granular or Swerve Simple Syrup – 0 calories, Mix ½ cup Swerve Sweetener with ½ cup water heated in a small sauce pan over medium heat stirring until dissolved.

Fresh Cucumber, Mint, and/or Strawberries – Muddle to amp up the flavors + save some for garnish

 

LIKE IT!

Diet Mixers – e.g. diet lemonade, diet ginger beer, diet ginger ale – zero calories and zero sugar, but most are artificially sweetened with sucralose (Splenda), aspartame (Equal) or acesulfame potassium.

 

HATE IT!

Ginger Beer – 17 grams sugar per 6-ounce serving

Ginger ale – 15 grams sugar per 8-ounce serving

Lemonade – 15 grams sugar per 8-ounce serving

 

## 

Want more from Molly?  Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her articles in Thrive Global!   Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram:  @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.

