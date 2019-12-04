Love it, Like it, Hate it- Cocktail Mixers, Pimms Cup Edition!
The holidays are upon us, and with that comes celebration. What better way to celebrate in New Orleans than with a refreshing Pimm’s Cup? Here are some tips to help combat those sneaky sugary calories this holiday season.
As the story goes, the Pimm’s Cup started as a health drink in 1840s London, thanks to its key ingredient, Pimm’s No. 1, a gin-based digestif with a deep red color that is flavored with ‘herbal botanicals,’ spices, and caramelized orange.
Combined with ginger beer, ginger ale, or Sprite or 7Up, along with cucumber and a medley of fruit garnishes, the Pimm’s Cup is also a favorite at Wimbledon.
Traditional Pimm’s Cup
Makes 2 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 3-inch piece English cucumber, cut into 1/2-inch slices, plus 2 spears (for garnish)
- 3/4 cup Pimm’s No. 1*
- 3 tablespoons fresh Meyer lemon juice or regular lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- Ice
- 2 sprigs each fresh rosemary, thyme, and mint
- 2 lemon slices
- 2 fresh strawberries, halved
- Ginger beer (or ginger ale), chilled
- 2 rhubarb stalks (optional; for garnish)
Instructions:
Place 1/2-inch-thick cucumber slices in cocktail shaker. Using muddler or handle of wooden spoon, mash well. Add Pimm’s, lemon juice, and sugar.
Fill 2 highball glasses with ice; set aside. Add ice to Pimm’s mixture, cover, and shake vigorously. Strain into glasses. Push 1 rosemary sprig, 1 thyme sprig, 1 mint sprig, 1 lemon slice, and 2 strawberry halves down into each glass. Fill glasses with ginger beer. Garnish with cucumber spears and rhubarb stalks.
Shave 60 calories, 15 grams of carbs + 15 grams sugar with the following “Love It” add-ins + mixers:
LOVE IT!
Zevia Club Soda, Zevia Ginger Beer, or Club Soda – 0 calories, 0 sugar
Ginger Kombucha – Fermented ginger drink with probiotics to enhance gut health
Swerve Granular or Swerve Simple Syrup – 0 calories, Mix ½ cup Swerve Sweetener with ½ cup water heated in a small sauce pan over medium heat stirring until dissolved.
Fresh Cucumber, Mint, and/or Strawberries – Muddle to amp up the flavors + save some for garnish
LIKE IT!
Diet Mixers – e.g. diet lemonade, diet ginger beer, diet ginger ale – zero calories and zero sugar, but most are artificially sweetened with sucralose (Splenda), aspartame (Equal) or acesulfame potassium.
HATE IT!
Ginger Beer – 17 grams sugar per 6-ounce serving
Ginger ale – 15 grams sugar per 8-ounce serving
Lemonade – 15 grams sugar per 8-ounce serving
