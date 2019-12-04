× Love it, Like it, Hate it- Cocktail Mixers, Pimms Cup Edition!

The holidays are upon us, and with that comes celebration. What better way to celebrate in New Orleans than with a refreshing Pimm’s Cup? Here are some tips to help combat those sneaky sugary calories this holiday season.

As the story goes, the Pimm’s Cup started as a health drink in 1840s London, thanks to its key ingredient, Pimm’s No. 1, a gin-based digestif with a deep red color that is flavored with ‘herbal botanicals,’ spices, and caramelized orange.

Combined with ginger beer, ginger ale, or Sprite or 7Up, along with cucumber and a medley of fruit garnishes, the Pimm’s Cup is also a favorite at Wimbledon.

Traditional Pimm’s Cup

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients:

1 3-inch piece English cucumber, cut into 1/2-inch slices, plus 2 spears (for garnish)

3/4 cup Pimm’s No. 1*

3 tablespoons fresh Meyer lemon juice or regular lemon juice

1 teaspoon sugar

Ice

2 sprigs each fresh rosemary, thyme, and mint

2 lemon slices

2 fresh strawberries, halved

Ginger beer (or ginger ale), chilled

2 rhubarb stalks (optional; for garnish)

Instructions:

Place 1/2-inch-thick cucumber slices in cocktail shaker. Using muddler or handle of wooden spoon, mash well. Add Pimm’s, lemon juice, and sugar.

Fill 2 highball glasses with ice; set aside. Add ice to Pimm’s mixture, cover, and shake vigorously. Strain into glasses. Push 1 rosemary sprig, 1 thyme sprig, 1 mint sprig, 1 lemon slice, and 2 strawberry halves down into each glass. Fill glasses with ginger beer. Garnish with cucumber spears and rhubarb stalks.

Shave 60 calories, 15 grams of carbs + 15 grams sugar with the following “Love It” add-ins + mixers:

LOVE IT!

Zevia Club Soda, Zevia Ginger Beer, or Club Soda – 0 calories, 0 sugar

Ginger Kombucha – Fermented ginger drink with probiotics to enhance gut health

Swerve Granular or Swerve Simple Syrup – 0 calories, Mix ½ cup Swerve Sweetener with ½ cup water heated in a small sauce pan over medium heat stirring until dissolved.

Fresh Cucumber, Mint, and/or Strawberries – Muddle to amp up the flavors + save some for garnish

LIKE IT!

Diet Mixers – e.g. diet lemonade, diet ginger beer, diet ginger ale – zero calories and zero sugar, but most are artificially sweetened with sucralose (Splenda), aspartame (Equal) or acesulfame potassium.

HATE IT!

Ginger Beer – 17 grams sugar per 6-ounce serving

Ginger ale – 15 grams sugar per 8-ounce serving

Lemonade – 15 grams sugar per 8-ounce serving

