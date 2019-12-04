LEGO Mount Rushmore featured at New Orleans LEGO Convention

NEW ORLEANS – BrickUniverse LEGO Convention, the ultimate LEGO fan experience, is coming to the Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center for two days only on January 18 and 19.

The convention is bringing professional LEGO artists from around the world, building zones, and amazing LEGO displays.

Tickets make great gifts and are selling out fast so early booking is advised at www.brickuniverse.com/neworleans

A massive LEGO model of Mount Rushmore will be featured at the BrickUniverse LEGO Convention next month.

Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere built the masterpiece with over 22,000 LEGO bricks.

The incredible creation took over 400 hours, over the course of eight weeks, to design, and roughly 150 hours to build.

In his 10 years of professional LEGO building, Buttliere says his Mount Rushmore creation was the hardest to design and build yet. It will be on display with many other large-scale LEGO displays at BrickUniverse.