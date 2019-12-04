Presented by Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and A. O. Smith Corporation awards, Burrow becomes the first LSU player to win the coveted award.

Burrow is on the verge of becoming the most decorated offensive player in LSU history as he’s set numerous school records as a senior in 2019.

Joe led LSU to a perfect 12-0 mark and a No. 1 national ranking during the regular season. He’s the first player in SEC history to throw for 4,000 yards and 40 TDs in the same season, he broke the SEC single-season passing yards record in 2019 with 4,614 and tied the SEC single-season mark for passing TDs with 44.

Joe owns numerous LSU records, including passing yards, passing TDs, total offense, and completions, led LSU to eight wins over Top 10 teams during his career, the most of any quarterback in school history.

Currently 22-3 as LSU’s starting quarterback and is only the second quarterback in LSU history to guide the Tigers to back-to-back 10-wins seasons, ranking No. 5 in LSU history in passing yards with 7,260 and did it in just two years.

Past standout winners of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award include: Peyton Manning (Tennessee, 1997); Carson Palmer (USC, 2002); Eli Manning (Ole Miss, 2003); Brady Quinn (Notre Dame, 2006); Matt Ryan (Boston College, 2007); Colt McCoy (Texas, 2009), Andrew Luck (Stanford, 2011), Marcus Mariota (Oregon, 2014) Connor Cook (Michigan State, 2015) Deshaun Watson (Clemson, 2016), Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State 2017) and last years winner Gardner Minshew, II (Washington State).