× Jason Momoa apologizes for calling out Chris Pratt’s use of a plastic water bottle

All is well between Jason Momoa and Chris Pratt.

The “Aquaman” star hopped on Instagram to post a public apology to Pratt after he called him out for using a plastic water bottle.

“I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen,” Momoa wrote. “I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. the plastic water bottles have to stop i hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase. You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them.”

The exchange began when Momoa commented on one of Pratt’s Amazon sponsored Instagram photos in which he was leaning against a treadmill, while holding a plastic water bottle. Momoa wrote, “Bro I love you. No single use plastic. come on.”

Shortly after, Pratt apologized for his seeming lack of environmental awareness.

“Aquaman! You’re completely right. Da**it,” Pratt wrote in response. “I always carry my big gallon size reusable water jug with me too. I even had it that day!!! If I remember correctly somebody threw that plastic bottle to me in the photo shoot cause I didn’t know what to do with my hands.”

He added, “Love you too buddy. My bad. I don’t want your home of Atlantis covered in plastic. Hear that kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.”