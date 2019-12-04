× Get The Skinny: Last-Minute Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Some of us may or may not be panicking, realizing that our shopping days are quickly ticking away. Not to worry, though, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on a fast, easy healthy holiday gift ideas to help support friends and family in their wellness journeys.

Evergreen Gift Ideas:

Gift cards for wellness services like personal trainer, registered dietitian, or massage therapist

Healthy cookbook with ingredients to make one of the dishes

with ingredients to make one of the dishes Series of workout classes that you both join in on

The Eat Fit Cookbook | $34.99

Featuring more than 125 mouthwatering recipes from 40 Eat Fit partners throughout Louisiana, including an entire ‘Indulge’ dessert chapter from Ben and the Swerve family, the Eat Fit Cookbook proves that the delicious choice is now the healthy choice. Find retailers near you or order online at www.EatFitCookbook.com with promo code EatFit10 for 10% off thru 12/24/19.

Eat Fit Apparel | $20-$25

Gift Eat Fit from regions including Eat Fit NOLA, Northshore, BR, Acadiana, Bayou and Shreveport! From sweatshirts to muscle Ts to baseball caps, all proceeds benefit Eat Fit nonprofit initiative. Buy locally at the Fitness Boutique in Ochsner Fitness Center or order online at www.ShopEatFit.com, with code EatFit10 for 10% off thru 12/24/19.

Tasc Performance Lifestyle Apparel | $12.95 and up

New Orleans-owned Tasc Performance has us covered from head to toe with socks, hats, scarves and undies, along with stylish tops, jackets and pants for men and women. Tasc is sustainably made using bamboo, a naturally replenishing resource used to create super-soft fabrics for athletic and casual wear. The store is at 3913 Magazine St or order online at www.tascperformance.com with promo code KIMBALL20 for 20% off.

Home Malone for Local Art, Gifts, Home Decor | 629 N Carrollton Ave & 4610 Magazine St

Home Malone is one of my personal favorite stops for shopping local. Owned by New Orleans native and local artist Kristin Malone, Home Malone is centered on handcrafted items that are exclusively local, for gifts and home décor that you can feel good about getting and giving. Stop by in person or shop online at www.HomeMaloneNOLA.com with promo code EatFit10 for 10% off thru 12/24/19.

ICONIC Protein Drink

Grab-and-go protein drink with 20 grams of grass-fed milk protein. All natural; No artificial sweeteners (sweetened with agave, stevia, and monkfruit). Order online with promo code EatFit15 for 15% off thru 12/31/19.

