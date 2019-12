Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUDDOCK, La - A truck caught fire on the I-55 bridge near Ruddock this morning, stalling traffic for miles during rush hour.

The fire was first reported on mile marker 6 just before 5 am on December 4.

Traffic was diverted onto Highway 51 while crews worked to put out the fire and clean up debris, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Vehicles were backed up for four miles at the peak of traffic delays.