Covington man indicted for murder of Captain Vincent Liberto, Jr.

COVINGTON, LA – District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that a St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted the man responsible for the murder of Captain Vincent Liberto, Jr.

Of Covington, 21-year-old Mark E. Spicer, Jr. is being charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, and three additional charges in the shooting that killed Captain Liberto and wounded a fellow officer.

Spicer also was indicted on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence, and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

He is accused of shooting Liberto and Officer Ben Cato as they attempted to make a traffic stop at the exit ramp from Causeway Boulevard to Louisiana Highway 22.

Liberto was a decorated U.S. Marine combat veteran who worked nearly 30 years in law enforcement, including 25 years at the Mandeville Police Department.

The investigation into the shooting was conducted by the Louisiana State Police with the assistance of local law enforcement agencies. “On behalf of the Mandeville Police Department, I would like to personally thank the Louisiana State Police for the hundreds of investigative hours they have put into detailing the events surrounding Captain Liberto’s murder,” Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker said. “Their objectivity and consummate professionalism throughout this investigation is to be commended. As we enter the next phase in our pursuit of justice for Captain Vincent Liberto Jr. and his family, I am equally confident in the capabilities and resolve of our District Attorney’s Office. My department, my community, and I all continue to stand with the Liberto family and will do so through final adjudication, no matter the length of time it may take.”