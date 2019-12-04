‘Burreaux’ billboards go up in Baton Rouge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE - Billboards celebrating the extraordinary season of LSU quarterback Joe Borrow have appeared across Baton Rouge.

Although Burrow is not from Louisiana, the billboards make one thing clear - he's one of us now.

On Senior Day, the crowds in Tiger Stadium exploded in cheers when Burrow revealed a his new jersey featuring a Cajun spelling of his last name.

The "Burreaux" billboards memorialize that special moment.

Burrow will next be seen in action this Saturday when the Tigers take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game.