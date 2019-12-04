Brother Martin head football coach rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Coach Mark Bonis was rushed to Slidell Memorial Hospital for an emergency Coronary artery bypass.

Bonis is the head football coach at Brother Martin High School.

According to a family member, "the surgery successfully repaired the rupture and the brilliant surgeon was even able to save his valve. His surgery went well and they are closing him up now !!! The doctor said he’s very happy with surgery. He’s been doing this for 30 years and said it ranked in the top 3 of the most difficult."

As of 5:30 AM Wednesday, Bonis is in the ICU and could be there for weeks.

The doctors say they will know more once he wakes up.