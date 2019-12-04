Brees: Saints are “ascending team”

The Saints are 10 wins, 2 losses, and getting better, according to quarterback Drew Brees.

Brees said this about the Saints, as the club prepped for Sunday’s game against the 10-2 San Francisco 49ers.

The Saints are currently the number one seed in the NFC. New Orleans would stay there with a victory.

Three Saints missed practice Wednesday. They are guard Andrus Peat (forearm), linebacker Kiko Alonso (thigh), and linebacker AJ Klein (knee).

Two Saints were limited in Wednesday's practice. They are fullback Zach Line (knee), and offensive tackle Terron Armstead (ankle). Armstead missed last Thursday's win over the Falcons in Atlanta.

The 49ers lead the NFL in total defense, allowing only 250.9 yards per game.