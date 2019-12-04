× Ascension Parish teacher indicted for indecent behavior with juvenile students

GEISMAR, LA – On December 3, an Ascension Parish Grand Jury indicted 32-year-old Mark Ebarb on the charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

On October 18, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to Dutchtown High School after receiving a complaint of inappropriate behavior between a teacher and students.

During the course of an extensive investigation, detectives learned that Ebarb, of Baton Rouge, was engaged in the sharing of inappropriate messages and photographs with multiple students.

All evidence and statements were turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review and subsequently presented to the grand jury.

On December 4, Mark Ebarb turned himself into authorities. Ebarb was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

In conjunction with this investigation, Ascension Parish School Superintendent David Alexander released the following statement:

“Whenever there is suspected inappropriate interactions between an employee and a student, we report it to law enforcement, as required, and conduct an internal investigation. We are committed to the safety of our students and expect all staff to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct.”