Active shooter on campus of Jackson State University in MS

*UPDATE – As of 12:15 PM, the campus lock down has been lifted.
Update: The JSU campus lock down has been lifted. The campus community is no longer under threat of an active shooter.
— Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) December 4, 2019
JACKSON, MS – Around 11:30 A.M. JSU informed students of an active shooter on campus.
Everyone on campus was advised to “take shelter immediately.”
We have an active shooter on campus. The suspected shooter is in a black Honda Accord, license plate number MAC 0214. The entire campus community should take shelter immediately. The campus is currently on lock down. We will notify you when the situation is resolved.
— Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) December 4, 2019