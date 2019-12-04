Active shooter on campus of Jackson State University in MS

Posted 12:21 PM, December 4, 2019, by , Updated at 12:23PM, December 4, 2019

*UPDATE – As of 12:15 PM, the campus lock down has been lifted.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

JACKSON, MS – Around 11:30 A.M. JSU informed students of an active shooter on campus.

Everyone on campus was advised to “take shelter immediately.”

