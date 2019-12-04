× A beautiful Wednesday on the way

Temperatures are on the chilly side Wednesday morning with some upper 30s north and low 40s south. However a much quicker warm up on the way today.

Look for numbers in the low to mid 60s already by noon. Plenty of sun and light winds for today.

By this afternoon expect highs to top out mainly in the upper 60s. A few spots may hit 70. It will be a beautiful afternoon.

We will continue to warm the next few days. Around 70 for most of the area Thursday with mid 70s Friday as a few showers move through with a front.