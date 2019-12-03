Video shows moment shooting began on Canal Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

*Video provided by anonymous source. Video has no sound.

NEW ORLEANS - Police say the shooting that injured 10 people, was caused by a "pre-existing feud."

Police received a call reporting a disturbance at 3:21 A.M. on December 1.

NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney said that when officers arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots and found victims immediately.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the shooters were not from the New Orleans area, but at least one shooter is from Louisiana.

Ten people were hospitalized with injuries, five men and five women.

The initial Crimestoppers reward of $5,000 has been doubled to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) issued the following statement on the recent shootings in New Orleans: “I just spoke with Mayor Cantrell. I offered to contact FBI Director Christopher Wray for any additional resources she needs to catch the killers who disrupted an otherwise beautiful weekend in New Orleans. We need to work together to keep our city and our state safe.”

Ferguson said one person was detained minutes after the shooting, and that person was later released without charge after a review of the real-time crime scene footage cleared him of any involvement.

The shooting address provided by police is a brief walk from Bourbon Street, where tourists were gathered for the Bayou Classic.

Twenty-one gun arrests were made during the Bayou Classic weekend.