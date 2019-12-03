Tigers 12-0, still #2 in College Football playoff poll

Posted 6:10 PM, December 3, 2019, by

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers throws the ball against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

The LSU Tigers were impressive 50-7 winners over Texas A&M Saturday night.

But, it was not enough to move the needle in the College Football Playoff standings.

The Tigers are ranked number 2, behind Ohio State, and just ahead of Clemson and Georgia.

The 5th spot now belongs to Utah, with Oklahoma at number 6.

Alabama fell to 12, one spot behind Auburn. The Tigers defeated the Tide last Saturday in the Iron Bowl.

LSU plays Georgia Saturday in Atlanta for the SEC championship. Game time is 3:00 pm New Orleans time.

 

