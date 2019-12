Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Things really are moving and shaking in New Orleans.

Now at the newest location for Shake Shack on the corner of Canal and North Peters Streets at 333 Canal Street in Canal Place.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is there as the first shakes are served up.

Also burgers, fries and hot dogs.

And if you're thirsty, local beers.

Or a glass of wine.

It's a menu that will make you think you're back at one of the old roadside burger stands.