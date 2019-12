× Ron Rivera out as Carolina coach after nine seasons

NORTH CAROLINA – According to ESPN, the Carolina Panthers have fired coach Ron Rivera.

Rivera has been the Panthers coach since 2011, and earned a 76-63-1 regular season record and a 3-4 postseason mark.

In nine seasons, Rivera guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance, an NFC Championship and three NFC South titles.

Secondary coach Perry Fewell will step in as interim coach.