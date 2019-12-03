Red Oak Road burglary investigation in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON, LA – Officers with the Town of Livingston Police Department are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 28,000 block of Red Oak Road.

Livingston Police Chief Randy Dufrene says, “Numerous firearms were reported missing from this particular residence on November 25, 2019. During the investigation that followed, and the help of newly installed video surveillance cameras, it was learned that this same home was targeted again – on December 2, 2019 – just before 8:00 am while the victims were still asleep inside. Two suspects were able to quickly be identified: 37-year old Kelby Henderson of Livingston and 24-year-old Adam Church of Albany.”

Church was located following a routine traffic stop on December 2, 2019. During the course of that stop, Church was found to be in possession of several of the stolen firearms. According to Chief, Henderson was also quickly taken into custody on December 2, 2019. With the assistance of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed on Kelby’s residence where more stolen firearms were also recovered.

Chief Dufrene says, “Through our investigation, it was also learned that Church and Henderson were both employees with the Livingston Parish Department of Public works. During the investigation, it was found that the burglaries were committed using a parish vehicle while both employees were on the clock.”

Parish President Layton Ricks was notified. Parish President Ricks says, “Two Parish DPW employees were arrested yesterday on suspicion of criminal activity. From information provided by law enforcement, some of this illegal activity could have been committed during work hours and while using a Parish vehicle. Upon learning of these accusations, my office instituted termination proceedings immediately in accordance with our policies. This should in no way be a reflection on our DPW workers. Our DPW employees work extremely hard for the constituents of Livingston Parish. Our office will cooperate fully with the law enforcement investigation into this matter.”

Both Church and Henderson are in the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Chief says more charges could follow as this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Town of Livingston Police Department at (225) 686-7153, the LPSO at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).