× OPSO makes arrest on contraband, malfeasance charges

NEW ORLEANS – As part of an ongoing investigation, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested and booked Brionne Jackson on four counts of introduction of contraband into a penal institution and four counts of malfeasance in office.

Jackson, who was hired by the Sheriff’s Office in April 2018, is cooperating with OPSO investigators.

Jackson admitted she smuggled packages containing contraband into the Orleans Justice Center on four separate occasions.

She also admitted to investigators she was paid a total of $1,150 to deliver the contraband to an inmate.

Sheriff Marlin Gusman said the investigation is continuing and he anticipates additional arrests to follow. “We will remain vigilant about keeping contraband out of our facilities and we have zero tolerance for these actions,” he said.

Compliance Director Darnley Hodge said, “It’s always sad when you arrest one of your own, but as law enforcement officers, we must obey the laws we enforce.”

Jackson is suspended pending a termination hearing.