× NOPD searching for missing woman in the French Quarter area

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is asking for help in locating a woman reported missing in the area of the French Quarter.

A relative reported that 27-year-old Abigail Smith hasn’t been heard from since October 14th.

Police say that Smith is homeless and is known to frequent the areas of the French Quarter and the Marigny.

Smith is a white female, standing about 5’7″ and weighing approximately 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.