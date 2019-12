× NOPD investigating Read Boulevard shooting

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East.

Officers say that a male victim was shot once in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard and brought to the hospital in a private vehicle.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Police have no suspects or motive for the shooting.

If you have information that could help with the investigation, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.