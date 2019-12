× NOPD detectives search for missing teen

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is asking for help in locating a missing boy.

15-year-old Damian Jake Ross was last seen by a relative in the 4100 block of Odin Street on November 29th at around 9:30 p.m.

Anyone with additional information on Ross’ whereabouts is asked to call NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.