NOFD battles two-alarm fire on St. Claude Avenue

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire in the 2100 block of St. Claude Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters got a 911 call for a home on fire at that location around 12:20 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene they found multiple buildings on fire, including a shed, a tire shop as well as a bar and a two story duplex in the 1000 block of Frenchman Street.

Arriving fire companies immediately called for a second alarm because of the number of structures involved.

The owner of the bar told firefighters that he was in his office when he went to investigate a noise and found that the building was on fire.

A resident of the duplex said that her cat alerted her to the fire and she went and told her downstairs neighbors.

Everyone was able to escape the flames without injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It took 40 firefighters from 15 units to put the fire out.