Hurry up Zion! Pelicans lose 6th straight

Zion Williamson cannot arrive soon enough.

The Pelicans lost their 6th straight game Tuesday night, 118-97 to Dallas at the Smoothie King Center.

Dallas made 19 three pointers, and their bench outscored the New Orleans bench 53 to 28.

Luka Doncic led Dallas with 33 points, 18 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 24 points.

The Pelicans fell to 6-15 on the year. They are winless in four games against Southwest Division opponents.

New Orleans hopes to get Zion back later this month from a knee injury. He has yet to play in a regular season NBA game.