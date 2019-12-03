Hangout Fest announces 2020 lineup

GULF SHORES, AL – On Tuesday, the Hangout Music Festival, a three-day music vacation on the beach, announced the lineup for the eleventh installment of the annual festival.

Hangout Fest is a one-of-a-kind experiential event featuring performances from the biggest artists in pop, rock, hip-hop, electronic and country, and an array

of immersive beach activities that extend far beyond music.

The much anticipated festival is scheduled for May 15-17, oceanside, on the beaches of Gulf Shores.

The lineup, arguably Hangout’s biggest yet, includes: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Marshmello, Lana Del Rey, Cage The Elephant, Juice WRLD, Illenium, Kane Brown, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Louis The Child, The Head and the Heart, RL Grime and many more of the biggest artists in pop, rock, hip-hop, electronic and country.

Hangout Fest offers attendees a luxurious weekend of watching the biggest names in music with their feet in the sand. VIP pools with a close-up view of the Hangout Main Stage and hammocks lining the beach gives fans a festival experience of unparalleled comfort and proximity to the cast of all-star performers.

Complementing the stellar talent, guests can partake in a wide range of activities and events. Dive into the water at one of our beach clubs, swing at Hammock Beach, play beach volleyball, practice yoga, go disco skating at the full-sized Roller Rink. You can also rekindle those vintage summer vibes at Camp Hangout or join one of the epic dance parties happening by the waves with DJs all weekend long!

Tickets go on sale Monday, December 9 at 10 AM CT with a variety of ticket offerings ranging from GA to a host of VIP options. Celebrate your best life with all-inclusive VIP, Super VIP, Big Kahuna and Cabana packages for a decadent stay that is part music, part gourmet dining and 100% epic beach party. Featuring exclusive beach access, pool-side and jacuzzi-side views of the main stage, complimentary food, beer, wine and cocktails all weekend.

Regular three-day GA tickets are $299 and all-inclusive three-day VIP tickets start at $1,099. The festival will again offer payment plans for GA and VIP purchases, allowing fans to pay for their tickets in five installments with a 10% down payment.

Fans have the opportunity to purchase presale tickets via American Express or Tunespeak. The AMEX presale starts Friday, December 6 at 8AM CT and is open to all American Express Card Holders. The Tunespeak presale starts Friday, December 6 at 10AM CT and customers can sign up for access at hangoutmusicfest.com. Both presales end Monday, December 9 at 9:30 AM CT.

The fest is now operated by AEG’s Gulf Coast office, Winter Circle Productions, long-time New Orleans promoter and founder of BUKU Music + Art Project.