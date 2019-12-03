× ESPN: Saints re-sign linebacker Manti Te’o

NEW OLREANS – According to ESPN, the Saints are re-signing veteran linebacker Manti Te’o after the position was hit by injuries last week.

Te’o spent two years in New Orleans, but has been out of the NFL this season.

The 28-year-old Te’o, a Heisman Trophy runner-up at Notre Dame, spent his first four seasons with the San Diego Chargers. He has started 46 games in his career, including 12 with the Saints, with 301 career tackles. He has primarily played middle linebacker. He was a healthy inactive for most of last season, appearing in only five games.

The Saints middle linebacker Kiko Alonso and starting strongside linebacker A.J. Klein suffered injuries during last Thursday night’s win at Atlanta, and starting middle linebacker Alex Anzalone was ruled out for the season due to a shoulder injury in Week 2.

Veterans Craig Robertson and Stephone Anthony are among the Saints’ other backup options.

The Saints’ first practice report will come out Wednesday as they prepare for a high-profile home date with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Both teams are 10-2.

But they still have the NFL’s third-ranked run defense, allowing just 88.6 rushing yards per game. The 49ers’ offense ranks second in the NFL with 148 rushing yards per game.