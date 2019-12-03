Cool but nice afternoon ahead

Posted 4:52 AM, December 3, 2019

Temperatures will warm to near 60 this afternoon

Temperatures are on the chilly side Tuesday morning with widespread 30s around the area. That means a lot of spots will warm up by 25 degrees later this afternoon.

However that still means temperatures will be on the cool side. Look for highs around 58-60 across the area today. A couple degrees warmer on the north shore.

The good news is less wind that Monday. That will mean it feels nice with a lot of sun.

We will continue to warm up into the mid 60s Wednesday and near 60 on Thursday. A dry week as well with only some showers by Friday

