Barcadia Brings Christmas Spirit to Downtown New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Barcadia brings holiday spirit to life and creates a Christmas morning dream come true. Twist reporter, Peyton LoCicero and Santa's little helpers took a sneak peek of what's happening inside.

This year Barcadia, located at in the heart of the warehouse district will be embracing the most festive time of year; Christmas.

Partnering with Carl Mack, well-known costume creator and float decorator, the space is transformed into a whimsical wonderland. Christmas trees, wrapped gifts, colored lights, even decorated chairs will remind guests of their favorite holiday traditions.