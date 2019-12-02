Watch: NOPD gives update on Canal St. shooting

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD officials are giving an update on the weekend shooting that left 10 people injured.

Police received a call reporting a disturbance at 3:21 a.m. on December 1.

When officers arrived on the scene, they could hear gunshots and found victims immediately, NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney said.

The shooting address provided by police is a brief walk from Bourbon Street, where tourists were gathered for the Bayou Classic.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the shooters were not from the New Orleans area, and a pre-existing feud is thought to have precipitated the shooting.

At least one shooter is from Louisiana, Ferguson said.

Ten people were hospitalized with injuries, five men and five women.

The initial Crimestoppers reward of $5,000 has been doubled to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

One person was detained minutes after the shooting, Ferguson said.

That person was later released without charge after a review of the real-time crime scene footage cleared him of any involvement, Ferguson said.

Twenty-one gun arrests were made during the Bayou Classic weekend.