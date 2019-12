CREEPY! Meteorologist Scot Pilie received viewer-submitted video of unidentified objects spotted off the coastline of Louisiana on Thursday, November 21st.

After further research, a prominent meteor shower was ongoing on the night of November 21st; however, the objects appear to be moving slower than a typical meteor in a meteor shower.

At this point, it’s impossible to conclude what the airborne objects that were spotted actually are.

What’s your thoughts?