Slidell PD: Two arrests made in McDonalds shooting and more arrests to follow

SLIDELL, LA – Two arrests have been made in relation to the shooting at a Slidell McDonalds on November 20.

Slidell Police arrested 19-year-old Joshua Dixon, of Slidell, for attempted second degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Also of Slidell, 17-year-old Aaliyah Richardson was arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder.

The past Wednesday evening, Slidell Police were called to a report of multiple shots fired at McDonalds (3301 Pontchartrain Drive).

A group of teenagers were involved in an altercation outside of the restaurant, resulting in an exchange of gunfire between the involved parties.

As the investigation continues, more arrests are expected to be made.

One person involved in the altercation had a graze wound to their hand, but thankfully, no one else was injured during the altercation.

The shooting incident sparked an outcry of concern by local residents, as well as a misconception of an increase of crime in our community.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal made note of these issues, and wanted to publicly address them in the following statement:

“It has been brought to my attention by some of our local residents, as well as comments being made on social media, that people have a perception that crime is rising in Slidell. People are saying we are becoming the “new, New Orleans East”, and that Slidell Police aren’t tough enough on crime…this is all FALSE and absolutely not true. The Slidell Police Department prides itself on quickly informing our citizens of what is happening in our city. Due to social media, it has been a blessing to be able to quickly disseminate information to the public; however, it has also been a curse. Due to us continually updating all of you about crime in our city, it gives the appearance that crime is becoming more prevalent, and more frequent. This perception could not be more wrong. The fact of the matter is that statistically, crime is down, NOT up. We are tougher on crime today than ever before. Furthermore, as in this most recent case, we work non-stop until the criminals responsible for a crime are put in jail. We have very little crime in Slidell, and the crime we do have is normally solved very quickly. Since my tenure as your police chief, we have a 100% solve rate on every homicide that has occurred inside of our city. We have built a reputation, and have sent multiple strong messages, that if you come to Slidell and commit crimes, you will be caught, and you will be put in jail. We have proven this time and time again. One issue I am concerned about is that more and more crime is being committed by juveniles and/or teenagers in our community. This is very alarming. There is a plan in the works to address this, and we will be releasing more information on that plan in the upcoming months. As always, I have an open-door policy and will gladly sit down with any of our citizens to further discuss any concerns. I want to thank all of you for your continued support of the Slidell Police Department. Our men and women do a great job keeping our community safe. YOU, the citizens, do a great job of helping us solve crime. We appreciate the open dialog and trust you have with our agency.”