Number one stunna: Saints eye top seed in NFC, matchup with 49ers Sunday

Last November’s Saints victory over the Rams was pivotal. The two teams finished with the same regular season record, 13-3, but New Orleans was the top seed in the NFC playoffs because of their 45-35 victory over Los Angeles.

The same scenario could play out this season, as San Francisco and New Orleans are two of several teams eyeing the top spot in the NFC playoffs.

The two teams meet Sunday at Noon at the Superdome. The winner could end up as the #1 seed, the loser could fall to #3, and be forced to play Wild Card weekend.

Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, on the importance of the game.

The Saints and Niners are both 10 wins, 2 losses. The Saints are a 2.5 point favorite.