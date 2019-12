× NOPD investigates New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East.

Officers were called to the 4400 block of Werner Drive early Monday morning.

When they arrived, the found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

If you have any information about this shooting call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111