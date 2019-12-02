× New Orleans awarded $80K grant by LDEQ to install Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced it has been awarded an $80,000 grant by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ), a portion of the state’s Volkswagen (VW) Settlement funding, to install five City-owned electric vehicle charging stations available for public use.

Orleans Parish joins the City of Gretna, Jefferson Parish, St. Bernard Parish, Xavier University and the Regional Planning Commission as grant awardees — in an effort to increase our regional Electric Vehicle (EV) infrastructure allowing residents to have more equitable access to EVs.

This is in line with an announcement the City made this past summer regarding its partnership with Climate Mayors Electric Vehicle purchasing collaborative at the Climate Mayors Summit.

The City supports the transportation sector’s move toward clean energy technologies, including the adoption of affordable, plug-in electric vehicles and infrastructure that offer residents significant economic savings, reduces the dependence on foreign fuels, and lowers local greenhouse gas emissions. Of the 1,400 electric vehicles registered in the state of Louisiana this year, more than 600 are registered in the New Orleans metro area alone.

By increasing the availability of public EV charging stations, the City aims to makes charging more convenient and improve the quality of life for New Orleans residents.

“The City is working with partners to promote electricity as a cleaner and viable transportation fuel option, and to increase consumer awareness of EV possibilities. As we move forward into 2020, we are working to add electric vehicles to our own fleet, which I committed to this past summer at the Climate Mayors Summit. This will allow the City to begin reaping the benefits of zero emissions and lower fuel costs. We all want a safer city, with affordable energy, renewable technologies, efficient transportation, green jobs and healthy air. Every day we are working to make New Orleans a vibrant, clean, and sustainable city,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.