× Man arrested after he was found naked in Kohl’s parking lot on Black Friday, police say

KNIGHTDALE, N.. – Knightdale Police have arrested and charged a Virginia man found nude in a Kohl’s parking lot on Black Friday.

Authorities say an officer on patrol allegedly smelled marijuana coming from a row of cars before finding a car with a window down and a naked man inside.

The officer says the suspect, later identified as Tylik Shawdu Little, 28, attempted to drive away after the officer ordered him to dress and exit the vehicle. Police say the man drove behind and between nearby buildings but was stopped a short distance away and taken into custody, wearing pants and a shirt.

His actions had not been reported by any civilians, nor were his motives clearly known, police say.

Little was charged with indecent exposure, resisting arrest and marijuana possession. He was also served with an outstanding warrant for assault on a female.

Little is currently held at the Wake County Detention Center on a secured bond.