LSU giving away free slabs of sod from Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE – Are you in the market for a grassy piece of LSU Tiger history?

LSU Football has announced on Twitter that slabs of sod from Tiger Stadium will soon be available to fans.

Grab a piece of history Free slabs of sod from Tiger Stadium will be available late Monday afternoon at the bullpen lot at Alex Box Stadium.

🔗https://t.co/EN1mdoT53F pic.twitter.com/BxBd0yyxdd — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 1, 2019

Around 15 to 20 pallets holding more than 3,300 slabs of the sod will be up for grabs.

Each fan is asked to take no more than four of the 18″x24″ slabs each.

Work crews have begun an extensive remodeling of the stadium to improve drainage and install other updated systems.

The free sod will be available between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, December 2.